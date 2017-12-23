Golf cart turns into Santa's sleigh in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. - Three men turned a golf cart into Santa's sleigh to hand out gifts to children in their neighborhood - including one child with cancer who lost her dad this week.

"Just something we like to do to give back to the community," said Peter Ruiz, one of the three people who created the sleigh. "This year we went overboard and built a sleigh. Everyone came together to make this event happen."

