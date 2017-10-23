'Goodness is going to win this:' Tampa officials address Seminole Heights killings

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

TAMPA, Fla. - The message from Mayor Bob Buckhorn was simple in the standing room only auditorium where hundreds of residents sought answers: Authorities need their help.

"That's how we're going to catch this guy...until we find him," he said.

Buckhorn, Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and other city officials answered questions from residents at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School regarding three killings in 10 days within the Seminole Heights neighborhood, which has heightened fears among residents and concern from business owners.

"It pains me to tell you this, if you're out there walking alone, you're either a suspect or a potential victim," Dugan said.

Officials urged residents to walk in groups, close their curtains and to be alert.

Here's video of the full meeting:

