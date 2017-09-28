HCC offers in-state tuition to Puerto Rican students displaced by Hurricane Maria

Hillsborough Community College, Ybor City Campus

TAMPA, Fla. - Puerto Rican students displaced by Hurricane Maria will receive in-state tuition at Hillsborough Community College, the institution announced Thursday.

The effort follows a request by Gov. Rick Scott for state colleges and universities to offer the discount.

For credit programs, HCC in-state tuition is $104.39 per credit hour; $379.61 for out of state residents.

“Our thoughts are with all students and their families who have been affected by Hurricane Maria,” Dr. Ken Atwater, school president, said in a statement. “We fully support the governor’s efforts to alleviate some of the financial burden placed on these students as they are faced with the enormous burden of rebuilding their lives.”

The discount will apply for the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters.

