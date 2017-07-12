HCSO deputy arrested for DUI after crashing into Disney Springs bridge

ORLANDO -- A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested on DUI charges after he crashed into pillars under a Disney Springs walkway bridge. No injuries were reported.

Florida Highway Patrol says Timothy Craig, 46, was arrested early Wednesday morning and booked into the Orange County jail for driving under the influence and damage to property. In his car they found two open bottles of Fireball whisky between the driver seat and center console.

Craig refused a breathalyzer test after being released from the hospital.

The case is still being investigated.

© 2017 WTSP-TV