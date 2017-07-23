HCSO looking for missing and endangered 19-year-old

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old man with a limited mental capacity.

Taiwan Crews walked away from the group home he is court ordered to stay at around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

The group home staff tried to find Crews for over thirty minutes before calling the HCSO. He has the mental capacity of a five-year-old.

Crews is described as a black male who is around 5'7" tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a gray sweater, a gray polo shirt, and black dress pants with black slide sandals.

The group home where he resides is located at 6620 Stark Rd. in Seffner.

Anyone with information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

