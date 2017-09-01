HCSO receives thousands in donated items for Texas flood victims

Maj. Frank Losat (L) with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helped organize packs of water donated for flood victims in Texas. (Stan Chambers Jr./WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - In less than two days, detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigation Division received donations worth thousands of dollars for Texas flood victims.

They loaded diapers, food, toys and other items into one large truck and two trailers on Friday and drove them to Orange County, Texas.

"I think it goes to show how supportive the community is towards law enforcement, to other citizens in this country," said Maj. Frank Losat with the sheriff's office. "All this stuff is going to folks that we don't even know. So it's going to complete strangers to be put to good use. So it just goes to show what good nature, how good hearted people are here in the Tampa Bay area to send this stuff out to Texas."

