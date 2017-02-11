HCSO searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run with serious injuries

Note: Not the actual vehicle, but the same type of vehicle the suspect was driving. (Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- One 18-year-old man was left with severe injuries following a hit-and-run on Friday night.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking in the neutral zone which was marked with yellow hash marks on Providence Rd., north of Brandon Crossing Circle when he was hit from behind.

The hit-and-run happened in front of Brandon Crossings Apartments and the driver quickly left the scene without helping the suspect. Deputies searched the area and were unable to find the suspect.

The 18-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

The suspect's vehicle has been described as a 2002 white Ford working van with front end damage.

