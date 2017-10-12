Hearing upset 6th grader's plea, Tampa Bay deputy helps family in need

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy making a traffic stop noticed family down on their luck and offered to help. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A traffic stop was the least of one family's worries already down on their luck.

One deputy seemed to recognize that and offered much more than a waived traffic ticket.

A mother taking her 6th grader to school Tuesday, Oct. 10, was described as "frantic" at the time of the stop, and it was up to Deputy Donnie Rizer to assess the situation, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The student, an 11-year-old boy, was crying because he was wearing dirty and torn pants -- he didn't want to go to school, his mother advised.

"I like school, but I have no clothes to wear," the boy reportedly told the deputy.

Rizer learned he only had one pair of khaki pants -- required apparel -- and it was "clear" he was being bulled. The boy had a sister in the back seat, who was become more upset that her brother wasn't feeling well.

As for the rest of the family, they were evicted from their home a week earlier. The mom just had surgery and couldn't keep up with work. The father works overnight, but he himself couldn't keep up with the bills.

Rizer had an idea. He took the mother's phone and said something along the lines of "we'll be in touch."

He and other deputies later visited the Target store in Carrollwood and bought the children two school uniforms, shoes, backpacks and a full tank of gas for the parents.

On Wednesday, they had lunch with the boy at school.

