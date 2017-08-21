Hillsborough Co. deputies looking for missing endangered woman

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies continue to look for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen or heard from since Wednesday, August 16.

29-year-old Alisha Blair Puttonen was last heard from when she sent a text message to her mother around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

She has been known to binge drink in her car in empty parking lots or in the woods.

Puttonen's vehicle is described as a 2011 Ford Edge and has Florida license plate tag # GLTS17. She is described as a white female who is around 5'7" tall, she weighs around 157 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeveless blue sun dress.

Anyone with information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

