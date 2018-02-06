Hillsborough Co. deputies respond to fatal overnight shooting on Orient Rd.

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- One man is dead after a shooting on Orient Rd.

An adult male was shot and killed overnight Tuesday at the Shubh Mini Market on Orient Road north of the Hillsborough County Jail.

Spokesman Daniel Alvarez said multiple 911 calls came in around 11 p.m. Monday.

ROAD CLOSURE: Orient Road is closed between New York Drive and 25th Avenue due to an investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PsqTTzMhFc — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 6, 2018

When deputies got to the scene, they found a young man between 25-30 years old on the ground who'd been shot several times. He was sent to be treated at Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Alvarez said investigators are questioning one man and there is no threat to people living in the area.

Investigators are also looking through surveillance video for leads.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's department immediately.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Orient Rd. has been reopened to traffic.

Orient Road is now open in both directions. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 6, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

