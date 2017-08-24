Report: Hillsborough Co. has highest road fatality rate among large US counties

Vision Zero report (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Although local transportation can be a touchy issue, there’s no denying Hillsborough County has some of the worst roads in the area.



According to Vision Zero, a local accident-reduction effort supported by Hillsborough County’s Metropolitan Organization, the county has the highest traffic fatality rate per capita of all large counties in the U.S.



This week, Vision Zero released a list of the top 20 severe crash corridors in the county and ranked them by how many crashes occurred per mile.

A seven-mile stretch of Brandon Boulevard between Falkenburg and Dover roads came in at No. 1, with 25 crashes per mile.

A recent Vision Zero noted that aggressive driving was a factor in 36 percent of the worst crashes on the listed roads.

To combat fatal crashes, Vision Zero calls for improved lighting at intersections, wider sidewalks, additional bicycle lanes and more.

