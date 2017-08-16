Hillsborough Co. parents concerned with removal of courtesy busing

School bus (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – With thousands of students no longer receiving courtesy busing, parents in Hillsborough County are outraged and concerned about the safety of children who cross busy roads on their commute.

Some parents at Farnell Middle School have been particularly vocal about their concerns, as many children who walk must dodge heavy traffic when crossing Race Track Road.

Additionally, some areas near the school do not have a sidewalk, so some children cut through shopping center lots to get to school, which parents feel could be dangerous.

Related: Hillsborough eliminates courtesy bus rides

Officials with Hillsborough County Schools say ending courtesy busing will save the district up to $5 million.

Parents who feel their child’s commute is too dangerous can petition the district to re-establish courtesy busing on a case-by-case basis.

© 2017 WTSP-TV