Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing and endangered woman

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman Sunday evening.

30-year-old Kelly Mayo was last seen Sunday after she left her house located in the 4000 block of Durant Rd. in Valrico and has not been heard from since.

Mayo is described as being 5'2" tall, she weighs about 150 pounds, and she has brown hair that is shoulder length. She was seen wearing a black shirt with a logo on the front and black spandex pants with a white and purple logo.

She has demonstrated suicidal tendencies in the past and is in need of medical help, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information should contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV