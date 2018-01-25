Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing and endangered woman

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help in safely finding a 48-year-old woman.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Lorianne Callahas left her house in the 10000 block of Horace Ave. in Brandon Tuesday without her medications.

She left with her purse but left her cellphone.

Callahas is described as a white female who is about 5'6" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a pink shirt and jean shorts.

She drives a beige, 2013 Kia Soul with Florida tag # CBS9054.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO at (813) 247-8210.

