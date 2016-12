One person died in a four-vehicle crash on Monday morning on northbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Chevron Malibu was driving down US-41 on Friday around 9:53 p.m., south of April Lane when a person walked out in front of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, leaving them with fatal injuries. 50-year-old Jose Monistirol died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle had no reported injuries.

(© 2016 WTSP)