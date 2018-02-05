Hillsborough County deputies ask for help in finding missing endangered man

William Collins (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay-area sheriff's deputies ask the public to help them a missing endangered man.

William Collins, 47, left his home Friday, Feb. 2, in a red 2017 Ford F-150 with Florida plate # 6 7 G K W, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say Collins texted his girlfriend, threatening to hurt himself, and hasn't been seen nor heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 813-247-8200.

