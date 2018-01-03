Hillsborough County deputies need help finding missing mother, 4 kids

Deputies are asking the public to help find a mother and her missing children in Hillsborough County. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Deputies ask for the public's help in finding a mother who took her four children before they could be checked upon.

Gilbrina Longworth, 27, is believed to be driving a four-door, blue Nissan Maxima with Florida tag IHQJ42, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

It's alleged Longworth removed her children on Dec. 20, 2017, from daycare at 4017 North 34th Street before a child protective services investigator could make contact.

The children are identified as Israel Longworth, 6; Shelliya Jackson, 4; Shelly Jackson, 3; and Noryye Longworth who is 6 months old.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV