Hillsborough County Fair kicks off Thursday

The 2017 Hillsborough County Fair runs from Oct. 19-22 and from Oct. 26-29 at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fair)

DOVER, Fla. – Thursday marks the opening day for the 2017 Hillsborough County Fair.

Opening day costs $1 per person, and it costs $1 for each ride.

The fair runs from Oct. 19-22 and from Oct. 26-29 at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

Go to the Hillsborough County Fair’s website for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV