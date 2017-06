The monument will stay at the Hillsborough Co. courthouse.

TAMPA, Fla. - Several Hillsborough County leaders are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday for the removal of a Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

The news conference is expected to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, county commissioners voted 4-3 to keep the Memoria In Aeterna monument.

