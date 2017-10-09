HIllsborough County moves 2 polling places for House District 58 special election

A generic photo of voters at the polls. (Photo: WTSP)

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Hillsborough County is moving two polling places for the House District 58 special election Tuesday because of traffic for the “Food for Florida.”

If you’re planning to vote at the Plant City Recreation Center, you will now vote at the Bruton Memorial Library at 302 McLendon St.

If your precinct is Hope Lutheran Church, you will now vote at Faith Temple Assembly of God at 4240 North Frontage Road.

Rep. Dan Raulerson's resignation in August has forced a special election in Florida House District 58 to fill the remainder of his term, which expires in November 2018.

Yvonne Fry and Lawrence McClure are running for the state representative 58 position. David Ganessingh, Mel Jurado and Linda Ormsbee are running for Temple Terrace mayor.

Related: Click here to view a sample ballot for Tuesday's election

More: In wake of massive turnout, was Plant City best option for food stamp sign-up?

Some 800 voters are affected by the change.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go to Hillsborough County's website for more information on Tuesday's special election.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV