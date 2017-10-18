Hillsborough County teacher's aide accused of molesting 13-year-old in classroom

Sonny Juarez (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

WIMAUMA, Fla. -- A teacher's aide is accused and charged with having sexual contact with a child.

Sonny Juarez spent several months, between November 2016 and March 2017, as an aide at the RCMA Wimauma Academy. It's during this time he met his 13-year-old female victim, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators allege Juarez would meet the teen at the back of a classroom, touching himself and having sexual contact with the victim.

He has been charged with lewd or lascivious molestation with a child.

Detectives want to know if there are other victims; call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 if you have any information.

