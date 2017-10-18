Hillsborough County teacher's aide accused of molesting 13-year-old in classroom

WIMAUMA, Fla. -- A teacher's aide is accused and charged with having sexual contact with a child.
Sonny Juarez spent several months, between November 2016 and March 2017, as an aide at the RCMA Wimauma Academy. It's during this time he met his 13-year-old female victim, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.
Investigators allege Juarez would meet the teen at the back of a classroom, touching himself and having sexual contact with the victim.
He has been charged with lewd or lascivious molestation with a child.
Detectives want to know if there are other victims; call Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 if you have any information.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs