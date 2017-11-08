WTSP
Hillsborough deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:18 AM. EST November 08, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 12-year-old boy.

Dennis Williams was last seen leaving his home on East 142nd Avenue near North 19th Street.

Williams was wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts is asked to call (813)247-8200.

