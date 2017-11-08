Hillsborough deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

Dennis Williams, 12, was last seen leaving his home on East 142nd Avenue near North 19th Street. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 12-year-old boy.

Dennis Williams was last seen leaving his home on East 142nd Avenue near North 19th Street.

Williams was wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who knows of Williams' whereabouts is asked to call (813)247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV