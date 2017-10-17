Hillsborough school bus drivers upset over new start times, pay, crowded buses

TAMPA, Fla. – When more than 50 bus drivers at wits' end approached long-time community activist Henry Ballard, he knew something was wrong.

Unpaid hours and overcrowded buses – including as many as four students to a seat - as well as unfair and unequal treatment were a few of the many claims made by the group, which comprised of mostly mothers working two to three jobs to make ends meet, Ballard said.

"I still haven't been paid for field trips and weekend trips I worked," said Perselphone Johnson, who said she makes less than $400 per week as a bus driver for Hillsborough County Schools.

Johnson was one of several drivers who attended Tuesday's school board meeting to express concerns regarding substandard working conditions and student safety.

"I greet the students everyday with a smile even though I'm hurting inside,” she told school board members. "We don't know where our next meal will come from, to be honest."

Lack of assistance in disciplining unruly children was another concern. Even though they may not write up every behavioral incident, the drivers said the discipline referrals they do write often have no impact, leaving students to believe there are no consequences for bad behavior on the bus.

Drivers also questioned the district’s decision to change school start times for next school year. One major concern was for elementary school students, who would start at 7:40 a.m.

Earlier start times means young children would have to be at bus stops considerably earlier. Drivers say they already have problems seeing older children, and worry about younger ones, especially in low-income areas where parents might not be able to get them to their stops.

District spokesperson Grayson Kamm said the district is cognizant of the impact the earlier start times could have on young children and is looking into solutions such as additional crossing guards.

While the decision to change school start times will save the district more than $2 million, Kamm said it was based on improving attendance and preventing tardiness.

More than 12,000 students were late to school last year because of buses, but district officials did not say by how much.

Regarding other driver complaints, Kamm said it is not district policy for drivers to not be paid for their work. He also said drivers should not lose their jobs because of the change in schedules.

Any cuts will be made through attrition, not by eliminating current positions, he said.

