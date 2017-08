One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on the Selmon Expressway, Tampa police said

TAMPA, Fla. - One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on the Selmon Expressway, Tampa police said.

Westbound lanes between Euclid Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard are expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

The vehicle was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

