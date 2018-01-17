‘In our blood' to help: TECO linesmen head to Puerto Rico to help restore power

The crew from TECO will join more than 100 Duke Energy linesmen who departed Sunday to Puerto Rico. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. – Michael Davis said when the call came to help, it wasn’t even a question. He knew what had to be done.

“We’re going to help people who can’t help themselves,” Davis told a group of assembled reporters, moments after checking his bags early Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport.

“This is what we do.”

Davis is among 25 Tampa Electric Company linesmen and crew members who will spend the next six weeks in Puerto Rico to help crews restore electricity to the 40 percent of the island that remains in the dark.

TECO is one of several power companies that has pledged mutual assistance to support the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in their efforts to restore power.

Roughly 1.5 million people living in Puerto Rico are still without electricity, more than three months after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island’s electrical grid, making it the longest power outage in U.S. history, according to an assessment conducted by Rhodium Group, a policy analysis firm.

The lack of electricity has subsequently meant a lack of clean running water for many on the island, resulting in ongoing health issues.

The thought of living in such conditions for so long is unimaginable to Davis.

“That’s why I can’t wait to get there and help,” he said.

Ronald Wright, a TECO linesmen for 39 years, said being away from his family for six weeks is tough but it’s nothing compared to what the people of Puerto Rico have endured.

“It’s worth it,” he said. “It’s in our blood… this is what we do and it’s always—you help everybody else in a time of need.”

Wright said he’s traveled all over the country to help other crews after large power outages. He’s even helped restore power in the Bahamas following several hurricanes, but nothing quite like Puerto Rico.

Wednesday’s trip, however, was not without its challenges right from the beginning. Snow in Atlanta Wednesday morning delayed several flights, including the one Wright and his colleagues were taking to make it to their connecting flight.

The crew from TECO will join more than 100 Duke Energy linesmen who departed Sunday to Puerto Rico. Florida Power and Light also dispatched several crews to the island on Jan. 1.

