It's hard work being a Buccaneers Cheerleader

TAMPA - Tonight may be the first round of the NFL draft but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have one squad selected, the cheerleaders. The 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders were selected last weekend. The team is made up of 35 women who have to juggle full time jobs, school and team activities.

Returning cheerleader, Lindsey B, say’s it’s all about finding balance, “it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication.”

All of the cheerleaders spend time in the community working with programs like the Buccaneer Academy, where they work with students in Tampa Bay public schools, and the Junior Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleading Program. A program designed to “promote self-esteem, commitment and discipline for girls ages 6 to 14 years old.”

The also have two, 2-3 hour practices a week. On game days they arrive at the stadiums 6 hours before kick-off in preparation of cheering on the Buccaneers.

There’s no denying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders are hard working women, but if you ask Lindsey, she say’s it’s well worth it, “look at what everyone on this team can do and what they'll have done in the time they've been on the team, and before and after, it's a really amazing experience to watch them do that in such a great family to have around.”

