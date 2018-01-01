Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

Jessica Venegas is joined by South Florida Baptist Hospital staff members Jamie Dean, Sheena Knecht, Leslie Knopp and Crystal Dolcemascolo to welcome baby Jasline into 2018! (Photo: St. Joseph’s Hospitals/South Florida Baptist Hospital)

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Welcome to 2018, Jasline!

The first baby of the new year in Hillsborough County arrived at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at South Florida Baptist Hospital, according to a spokeswoman.

Jasline weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She's the first child of parents Jessica Venegas and Sergio Pineda of Plant City.

