Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Welcome to 2018, Jasline!
The first baby of the new year in Hillsborough County arrived at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at South Florida Baptist Hospital, according to a spokeswoman.
Jasline weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She's the first child of parents Jessica Venegas and Sergio Pineda of Plant City.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs