Jasline welcomed as 1st Hillsborough County baby of 2018

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 9:34 AM. EST January 01, 2018

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Welcome to 2018, Jasline!

The first baby of the new year in Hillsborough County arrived at 1:05 a.m. Monday,  Jan. 1, at South Florida Baptist Hospital, according to a spokeswoman.

Jasline weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces and is 20.5 inches long. She's the first child of parents Jessica Venegas and Sergio Pineda of Plant City.

