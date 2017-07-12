Largo girl has minor injuries after crashing Chevy into home

TOWN ‘N COUNTRY, Fla. – A 17-year-old Largo girl crashed a vehicle into a home on Wednesday night.
A cell phone distracted the girl while she was driving, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The girl then ran a stop sign before crashing a Chevrolet TrailBlazer into the home on Winston Lane around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.
Authorities took the girl to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa for minor injuries.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs