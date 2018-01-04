Lawsuit: Bobcat attacks man in Tampa's SkyPoint condos

Bobcat, stock image -- not the one alleged to have attacked a contractor at a high-rise condominium in Tampa. (Photo: Anita Elder Design, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. -- An animal more likely to be seen prowling the woods than, say, an urban jungle, attacked a contractor during his inspection of a high-rise condominium unit.

Marcos Hernandez charges it was a bobcat that injured him last spring and the attack left him with "permanent or continuing" injuries, according to a lawsuit filed in December against owner Christine Lee.

Hernandez is seeking unspecified damages.

Hernandez, who is a contractor according to the Tampa Bay Online, visited Unit 1814 of the 36-story SkyPoint condominium building at 777 N. Ashley Drive. Lee lives in the unit and kept the bobcat, the complaint reads.

Tampa Police Department dispatch calls around 12:15 p.m. on May 17 remark Hernandez went into the unit for an inspection and says he was attacked by "a cat," which scratched his arms and made them bleed, according to TBO.

Co-workers took him to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Hernandez' complaint filed in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County states, in part, Lee was "negligent, careless, incompetent ... in the ownership ... or keeping of her Bobcat." It also reads Hernandez did nothing to provoke the animal.

TBO reached out to Lee, who said she did not know about such a lawsuit.

"I have no idea as far as a lawsuit," she told TBO. "I don’t know what you’re talking about."

Also named as a defendant in the lawsuit is the SkyPoint Condominium Association. Hernandez accuses them of allowing a "wild and dangerous" animal on their property.

Earlier: Rabid bobcat attacks dog, teen in North Port

Some exotic animals, including bobcats, are allowed to be kept in Florida as long as their owners have a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV