Loaded handgun with 11 bullets found in Plant City student's bag

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday as he reportedly brought a loaded gun to school.

The teen, who is not being named as he is a minor, faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Hillsborough County news release.

Deputies say Plant City High School administrators found a loaded .40 caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and drug paraphernalia in the teen's backpack.

He reportedly was fighting with another student when a school resource deputy broke up the fight. The teen tried to run away but later was apprehended, deputies say.

Officials looked through his backpack and found the gun with 11 bullets and scales.

