TAMPA - The SOF(Special Operations Forces) Suit, a super realistic wearable surgical trainer designed for the military for training in a battlefield situation. The organs are made from water, salts and fibers to mimic live tissue. The SOF suit can “bleed” from wounds, and be worn by a live actor to make the training situation even more real.



“The battlefield is very chaotic, you got sounds, you got smells, you got the realism of the tissue and anything you can do to help mimic that is going to help make the first responder, the battlefield medic, better, when they get into the real environment,” said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder of SynDaver Labs.



While it was designed for the military, and medical professional that needs to learn how to cut, sew and repair these organs and tissue can use it to help with the “suspension of disbelief during field trauma (combat or civilian) training scenarios.”



The SOF Suit cost $20,000, NATO has already signed on to use them in training situations.

