Man, 68, faces 21 counts of unlawful sex acts with a minor

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 68-year-old man is accused of having sex multiple times with a minor.

Charles Logan is charged with 21 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say between June and July 2017, Logan had consensual sex with a 17-year-old victim. Their relationship is believed to have started out as friends but developed into something sexual.

The victim's parent became aware of the relationship and contacted authorities, the release states.

Logan was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 15, at his home without incident.

Florida's age of consent is 18 years old, however, 16- and 17-year-olds can have consensual sex with a person between ages 16-23.

