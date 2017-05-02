Nathan's hot dog eating contest to hold qualifier at Riverfest 2017

TAMPA - One of the first things I discovered when I moved to Tampa was the Riverwalk. It's a great place to get a little exercise or just take a walk and take in the scenery. The Tampa Riverwalk is gearing up for Riverfest 2017. Now in it's third year, Riverfest celebrates the downtown attraction by offering a weekend filled with live entertainment, food festivals, family friendly activities and a fireworks display.



I've been talking with Jason Carroll, the Executive Director of Friends of the Riverwalk Inc. He told me this year they have something new on the schedule, a Hot Dog Festival. There will be a wiener dog derby and a hot dog tasting event, but the main draw will be the Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event will serve as an official qualifier to The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, held on the Fourth of July. One man and one women will win the chance to compete against some of the best competitive eaters in the world.



Jason also told me about a very popular event returning to this year's Riverfest, the Hot Air Balloon Glow. Hot air balloons will be tethered to the ground and lit up using the propane burner. This event takes place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront park from 8:30-9pm on Saturday, May 6th.



