No injuries after SUV crashes into Tampa video game store

Car crashes into Game Stop

Staff , WTSP 12:07 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – An SUV crashed into a video game store on Friday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured when the SUV crashed into the Game Stop at 2170 Fowler Ave.

The driver of the SUV hit the gas by mistake, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

