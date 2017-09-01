No injuries after SUV crashes into Tampa video game store

No one was injured when an SUV crashed into a Tampa video game store. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. – An SUV crashed into a video game store on Friday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured when the SUV crashed into the Game Stop at 2170 Fowler Ave.

The driver of the SUV hit the gas by mistake, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

