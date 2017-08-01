WTSP
Close

No injuries in Hillsborough County two-alarm warehouse fire

Crews responded to the 10,000-square-foot structure fire at 14425 Haynes Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Staff , WTSP 4:48 AM. EDT August 02, 2017

DOVER, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the 43,000-square-foot structure fire at 14425 Haynes Road.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are working on the blaze from outside of the structure.

Editor’s Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories