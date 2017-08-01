No injuries in Hillsborough County two-alarm warehouse fire

DOVER, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned warehouse on Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the 43,000-square-foot structure fire at 14425 Haynes Road.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters are working on the blaze from outside of the structure.
