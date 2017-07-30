1 person sent to hospital after tree falls on Tampa mobile home

A large oak tree fell on a mobile home in Tampa on Monday morning. (Photo: Jenny Dean, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - A large oak tree fell on a mobile home Monday morning while three people were inside.

Crews took one person from the mobile home in the area of East Hillsborough Avenue and North 50th Street to an area hospital for treatment. The person's injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The incident could be weather related.

Editor's Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV