One-vehicle crash in Hillsborough leads to fatality

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2016 Chevy SUV was traveling northbound on I-75, north of Valroy Rd. around 8:38 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle suddenly veered off the roadway.

The SUV crashed into a tree, leaving the driver with fatal injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver died at the scene of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Kimberley Sue Fish, a resident of Land O' Lakes.

(© 2017 WTSP)