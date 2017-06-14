Overnight ceiling collapse displaces seven Sun City residents

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue evacuated a condo building due to a ceiling collapse caused by storm damage. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

SUN CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue evacuated a condo building early Thursday morning due to a ceiling collapse.

There were no reported injuries, according to authorities.

The fire rescue unit evacuated seven condo units and seven residents inside.

A contractor was working on the roof of the building, and Wednesday night’s storms led to water entering the attic. The water saturated insulation and drywall of some of the condos, forcing the ceiling to collapse.

The complex and contractor made lodging arrangements for the displaced residents.

