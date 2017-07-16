Pipe burst did not cause Pasco County sinkhole

A look at the Pasco County sinkhole. 10News reporter Mark Rivera took this photo on Sunday, July 16, 2017. (Photo: Mark Rivera, WTSP)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County Emergency Management confirmed Sunday a sinkhole that destroyed two homes was not caused by a pipe burst.

The neighborhood near 21835 Ocean Pines Drive is a well-based community, according to Pasco County Emergency Management. Officials confirmed is no water piping in the area.

Both homes destroyed have had sinkhole remediation in the past, according to Pasco County Emergency Management.

The county brought in a University of South Florida professor, who said the water is safe to use for the four families allowed to return to their homes. Authorities will test the water starting Monday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a depression around 7:21 a.m. Friday.

