Pipe burst did not cause Pasco County sinkhole

The hole has apparently stopped growing, but recovery efforts are delayed until state officials look at the site.

Staff , WTSP 12:23 PM. EDT July 16, 2017

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco County Emergency Management confirmed Sunday a sinkhole that destroyed two homes was not caused by a pipe burst.

The neighborhood near 21835 Ocean Pines Drive is a well-based community, according to Pasco County Emergency Management. Officials confirmed is no water piping in the area.

Both homes destroyed have had sinkhole remediation in the past, according to Pasco County Emergency Management.

The county brought in a University of South Florida professor, who said the water is safe to use for the four families allowed to return to their homes. Authorities will test the water starting Monday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue were called to the scene of a depression around 7:21 a.m. Friday.

