WTSP
Close

Police: Speeding driver crashes into living room

It's believed an SUV driver was speeding when she lost control and crashed into the back of a house.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 7:55 AM. EDT September 01, 2017

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- It's believed an SUV driver was speeding when she lost control and crashed into the back of a house.

Two injuries have been reported since the crash, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the area of Whipser Creek and Ramble Creek drives.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Rogue ran through a stop sign, through a fence and into the sliding glass doors of a house. It came to a stop in the homeowners' living room.

No one inside the house was hurt.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories