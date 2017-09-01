Police: Speeding driver crashes into living room

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- It's believed an SUV driver was speeding when she lost control and crashed into the back of a house.
Two injuries have been reported since the crash, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in the area of Whipser Creek and Ramble Creek drives.
Brian Sexton who lives in the home says he heard a loud bang and the woman driver screaming. No one was seriously hurt @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/p7v3iF3asP— Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) September 1, 2017
Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Rogue ran through a stop sign, through a fence and into the sliding glass doors of a house. It came to a stop in the homeowners' living room.
No one inside the house was hurt.
