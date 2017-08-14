Red paint, profanities splashed on Tampa-area confederate memorial columns

Deputies are investigating a case of vandalism after a person called 911 to report the paint around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Confederate Memorial Park. (Photo: Deborah Whiteside, 10News)

SEFFNER, Fla. -- Paint splashes and profanity written on several columns appeared Sunday morning at the Confederate Memorial Park.

Deputies are investigating the incident as a vandalism case after a person called 911 to report the paint around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Confederate Memorial Park, 10418 U. S. Highway 92 East, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The park is owned and operated by the Florida Division Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Crews removed most of the paint by 9:30 a.m. Monday when a 10News photographer arrived.

The Confederate Memorial Park, near I-4 and I-75, was vandalized with paint in reaction to Charlottesville attack. It's been cleaned. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/uXxJbO1HYE — Deborah Whiteside (@newsphotogdeb) August 14, 2017

The reported vandalism came a day after a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car slammed into counter-protesters peacefully marching away from the scene of the initial violence.

Two state troopers died when their surveillance helicopter slammed into woods near the scene of the protests.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

