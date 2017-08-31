Hillsborough County Interim Sheriff Chad Chronister (Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. - Col. Chad Chronister, a 25-year veteran of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, will replace retiring Sheriff David Gee, Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday.

Chronister, 49, who joined the department in 1992, is currently commander of the department's operational support division. His experience includes assignments in SWAT, as narcotics supervisor and working in the community outreach division.

Governor Rick Scott said, “Sheriff Gee has devoted his life to protecting Florida families, including the last 13 years as Hillsborough County Sheriff, and I’m incredibly grateful for his service. I’m honored to announce that following Sheriff Gee’s retirement, I am appointing Colonel Chad Chronister as Hillsborough County Sheriff. Colonel Chronister has spent 25 years in the Sheriff’s Office, rising through the ranks and proving himself to be a strong leader who exemplifies the office’s mission to serve, protect, and defend Florida families. I’m confident that he will continue Sheriff Gee’s great work in Hillsborough County.”

Gee named Chronister as his successor during a meeting nearly two years ago, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times. Chronister, who will finish the remaining two years of Gee's term, had already planned to run for sheriff, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

He also serves his community as a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Friends of Hillsborough County Animal Services, Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, the Jason Ackerman Foundation, More Health, Inc. and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission. Chronister received his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Criminology from St. Leo University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 260th session.

Gee has been Hillsborough County sheriff since 2004.

