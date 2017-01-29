Road rage suspect arrested after allegedly pointing shotgun at family

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A family with two young children were traveling on the Veterans Expressway, north of Ehrlich Rd. when their vehicle allegedly drifted into another lane around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Another vehicle in the lane that the family's vehicle allegedly drifted into responded by pointing a 12-gauge shotgun towards them.

The family was in fear for their life and reported the vehicle's description and tag number to deputies, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the suspect's house, where the offense was admitted and the shotgun was confiscated.

The suspect is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

