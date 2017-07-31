Runaway pig reunited with owner as therapy animal

A Tampa-area pig spent a few hours, at least, going hog wild. (Photo: Temple Terrace Police Department)

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. - A Tampa-area pig spent a few hours, at least, going hog wild.

The Temple Terrace Police Department posted a few photos of the animal on its Facebook page after he was found wandering in an apartment complex.

The pig's owner was sought, but police also did a call out for anyone who could help the department in figuring out what to do with a domestic pig.

Thankfully, its owner was found not long after and it was determined he is a therapy animal.

