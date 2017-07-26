See Through Canoes offer paddlers a unique view of the world below

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - You can see some really neat things canoeing or kayaking, especially when you can see underneath the boat.

That’s why the “See-Through Canoe” is so cool. The completely transparent canoe/kayak hybrids are made of Lexan, the same material used to make bullet proof glass. They let you catch a glimpse what is going on under the water.

The See Through Canoe company is based in Seminole, Fla., but ships its products around the world.

Mark Freels, owner of See Through Adventure in St. Petersburg, Fla., is one of the only local companies to offers tours in these unique boats.

"Most of the time we have Manatee that come right up to the canoe or underneath, and the experience that people get is unforgettable," Freel said.

Tours are offered at Fort DeSoto, Weedon Island Preserve and other local beaches.

Freels says it’s very common to see native marine life as you paddle around.

“Dolphin, stingrays, fish, so with the transparent (boats) you're able to see everything," Freels said.

Tours range from 1.5 hours to 2.5 hours. They even utilize special lights to offer tours at night.

