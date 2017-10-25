TAMPA, Fla. – Following a string of mysterious murders, some Seminole Heights businesses are hosting events to get people together and comfortable about being out and about in the community.

Brew Bus Brewing is raising money for ‘Rise Tampa’, which will go toward the reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the killings.

Half of all food, beer and merchandise sales will be donated to the reward fund, brewery co-owner Anthony Derby said. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $25,000 reward.

The event is Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 4 - 10 p.m. at the brewery, 4101 N Florida Ave.

“We decided that was the best use,” Derby said. “Money does make a lot of people talk.”

Derby hopes to raise at least $5,000 for the reward fund.

Just a five minute walk from the brewery, Jordan Miller said he never considered cancelling plans to hold a music festival at his bike shop Wednesday night.

“That’s not the message we wanted to send and that’s not how we do business,” he said. “For us this makes even more sense now.”

Miller, owner of Velo Champ Cycle Works, said he’d been planning their bike shop music series long before the murders rattled his neighborhood.

“Day to day life still goes on, even with tragedies there’s got to be steps forward,” he said. “We see it as an opportunity to stand up a little bit, do what we think we should be doing: enjoying our neighborhood, inviting our neighbors in.”

RadarMen, Black Dots and Have Gun Will Travel will perform in the large yard behind the building, Miller said.

“Now is the time to create space and an environment where people can come together,” Miller said.

The music festival starts at 8 p.m. at the bike shop, 4415 N. Florida Ave. Tickets are $8. Street food and drinks will be sold.

