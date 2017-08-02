WTSP
Sheriff's deputies search for missing Riverview man

Staff , WTSP 11:28 AM. EDT August 02, 2017

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Riverview man.

Gift Bless Smith, 37, was last seen at group home on the 13000 block of Silvercreek Drive on July 13. He has not returned to the home.

The sheriff’s office said Smith has sent text messages, but won’t reveal his location.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

