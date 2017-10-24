TAMPA, Fla. – Following a recent string of murders in Seminole Heights that left three people dead and residents on edge, Tampa Electric is fixing streetlights in the area while city officials are cleaning up vacant lots and alleyways.

Both entities hope the effort will improve safety and security for residents.

“Seminole Heights is a top priority for us,” TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said.

Nearly a dozen TECO maintenance workers were in the area on Tuesday, versus one or two on a normal day, Jacobs said.

More than 250 lights have been repaired, according to Jacobs, and TECO is encouraging people to report burnt out streetlights.

TECO is also working with city officials to add LED lights in the area.

“We are reviewing more than two dozen locations as potential locations for new lighting,” Jacobs said. “We will address these as quickly as we can.”

Mayor Bob Buckhorn said on Facebook that crews are “working around the clock” in Southeast Seminole Heights “to reduce potential hiding places.”

That was welcome news for resident Walter Scotten.

“Good,” he said. “Because it’s been known that people who break the law use that as a place to hide.”.

