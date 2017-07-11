WTSP
Stu Sternberg, Jeff Vinik donate to Hillsborough Commissioner Ken Hagan

Noah Pransky, WTSP 11:58 AM. EDT July 11, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays principal owner, Stu Sternberg, donated $1,000 to the 2018 re-election campaign of Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, the county's biggest cheerleader for a new Rays stadium in Tampa.

The donation was disclosed in Hagan's June fundraising report, filed with the supervisor of elections office this week.  Hagan raised more than $100,000 in the month, much from the real estate industry, and has no established opponent yet standing in his way of a fifth consecutive four-year term on the county commission.

Sternberg and other Rays executives have also donated to the 2017 re-election campaign of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.  Both Kriseman and Hagan have suggested public dollars should be used in financing a new home for the MLB club.

Hagan also reported $5,000 in June contributions from Jeff Vinik-controlled companies, including the Tampa Bay Lightning.

