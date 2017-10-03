WTSP
Close

SunTrust skyscraper in downtown Tampa honors Las Vegas victims

The SunTrust Financial Centre in downtown Tampa honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Tuesday morning. The skyscraper was lit up in red, white and blue.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:29 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - The SunTrust Financial Centre honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Tuesday morning.

The top of the 525-foot skyscraper was lit red, white and blue.

Several buildings around the world have provided tributes to the victims of the mass shooting.

Photos: Buildings across the world honor Las Vegas victims

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories