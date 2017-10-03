SunTrust skyscraper in downtown Tampa honors Las Vegas victims

TAMPA, Fla. - The SunTrust Financial Centre honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Tuesday morning.
The top of the 525-foot skyscraper was lit red, white and blue.
Several buildings around the world have provided tributes to the victims of the mass shooting.
Photos: Buildings across the world honor Las Vegas victims
